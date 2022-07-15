You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Near drowning in Chatham

Near drowning in Chatham

July 14, 2022

CHATHAM – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Chatham. It happened about 8:45 PM Thursday evening at White Pond off Wilfred Road. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

