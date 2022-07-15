CHATHAM – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Chatham. It happened about 8:45 PM Thursday evening at White Pond off Wilfred Road. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Near drowning in Chatham
July 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
