Near-drowning in Provincetown

July 4, 2022

Rescuers rush a near drowning victim in Provincetown to an ambulance.
Pilgrim Monument webcam/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available.

