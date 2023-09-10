DENNIS – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Dennis shortly before 5 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Bayview Beach on the bay side of Dennis. CPR was performed on the victim. Further details were not immediately available.
Near-drowning reported at beach in Dennis
September 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
