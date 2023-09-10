You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Near-drowning reported at beach in Dennis

Near-drowning reported at beach in Dennis

September 10, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

DENNIS – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Dennis shortly before 5 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Bayview Beach on the bay side of Dennis. CPR was performed on the victim. Further details were not immediately available.

