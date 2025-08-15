You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Near drowning reported at Dowses Beach in Osterville

Near drowning reported at Dowses Beach in Osterville

August 15, 2025

OSTERVILLE – Emergency officials rushed to Dowses Beach off East Bay Road in Osterville about 2:30 PM Friday. According to reports, a person was pulled out of the water and CPR was administered. When paramedics arrived the victim was reportedly breathing on their own. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

