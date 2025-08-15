OSTERVILLE – Emergency officials rushed to Dowses Beach off East Bay Road in Osterville about 2:30 PM Friday. According to reports, a person was pulled out of the water and CPR was administered. When paramedics arrived the victim was reportedly breathing on their own. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Near drowning reported at Dowses Beach in Osterville
August 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- LISTEN: Barnstable County considers luxury real estate transfer fee — Sunday Journal
- LISTEN: Risk low, but be aware about ‘flesh-eating bacteria’, says Cape health experts
- Aquarium spots over a thousand animals in latest survey of Northeast Canyons monument
- Barnstable and Nantucket Public School Districts receive funding for literacy instruction
- Usage of Cape Cod AquiFund is spiking due to wastewater upgrades
- Alert from state after rare bacterial infection reported on Cape
- Rare bacterial infection caught by swimmer at Upper Cape beach
- Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School takes part in workforce training program
- Two more Cape Cod towns adding “lease to locals” housing option
- Bourne Braves have won their third Cape League championship this decade; coaching change announced in Falmouth
- Substance abuse center in Hyannis under new management
- Planet Fitness launches sneaker recycling campaign benefitting local Boys and Girls Clubs
- Vineyard Wind installs system in turbine network to reduce illumination at night