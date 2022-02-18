Nearly 4,000 waking up without power after winds up to 65 MPH bring down tree limbs

CAPE COD – Low pressure moving along a strong cold front has caused wind gusts up to 65 MPH in Dennis. Scattered power outages are ongoing as the day starts. 3,900 Eversource customers are without power. 1,500 of those are in Falmouth with 1,200 out in Eastham. Orleans and Mashpee have about 500 each.

A couple more squalls are possible in the next hour or two before things start to abate.

Falmouth Police report that Quissett Avenue is closed to thru traffic due to a tree and wires down in the roadway in the area of Woods Hole Golf Club. At the time of this post an estimate time for completion is unknown, however Eversource is on scene making assessments. FPD is recommending to seek alternate routes around this work zone.

Sandwich Police report the following roads had trees down limiting access: Highview Drive, Tupper Road, and Service Road near Corpus Christi. Crews working on debris removal and power restoration. EOC on partial activation until power restored and debris removed.

Eastham Police report: Good morning Eastham! Here we go again! Heavy winds and rain have caused power outages in Eastham, to the tune of about 1,000 customers. Eversource has just reported to us that the largest outage event in town includes out 700 of those 1,000. A crew is currently on the scene of that outage and the estimated restoration time is 8am.



Check this article for continuing coverage.