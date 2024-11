COTUIT/MASHPEE – Nearly 700 Eversource customers lost power about 3:30 PM Saturday. No reason for the outage was noted on the utility’s outage map. Eversource Spokesperson Kyle Costa tells CWN that the outage was caused by an “equipment issue”. He added they hope to have service restored by 5:30 PM.

As of 4:30 PM, 1,800 customers were without power.

By 5:30 PM, the outage had been restored.