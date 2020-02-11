Necropsy to be performed on humpback whale that stranded and died in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – A humpback whale stranded in Wellfleet harbor and could not be saved. Wellfleet Harbor master David Perry towed the whale, believed to be about 2 years old and 25 feet in length, into the pier where a crane hoisted it onto a truck. IFAW will conduct a necropsy on the carcass.

Photos by Barry, a Cape Wide News reader.


