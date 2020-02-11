WELLFLEET – A humpback whale stranded in Wellfleet harbor and could not be saved. Wellfleet Harbor master David Perry towed the whale, believed to be about 2 years old and 25 feet in length, into the pier where a crane hoisted it onto a truck. IFAW will conduct a necropsy on the carcass.
Photos by Barry, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Necropsy to be performed on humpback whale that stranded and died in Wellfleet
February 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
