Neighbors and passersby help rescue resident from house fire in Tisbury Monday

TISBURY – Tisbury Fire Department reports that they responded to a structure fire at 35 Mt. Aldworth Road with the assistance of Tisbury Police, Dukes County Sheriff, Edgartown Fire, Oak Bluffs Fire/EMS, Tisbury EMS and Tri-town EMS. The fire was reported at 3:52 PM Monday.

Tisbury Fire reports that brave members of the neighborhood and people driving by heroically helped the resident out of the house. Upon FD arrival, it was determined that there was heavy smoke and flames coming form the second floor. The first arriving fire truck knocked down the fire from the exterior. The fire extended to the third floor requiring interior fire ground operations to extinguish the fire. The driving wind caused the fire to extend to a wooded area near the house which was extinguished quickly. Overall the wind played only a small role in the fire spread. The fire was declared under control at 4:37 PM. All mutual aid partners were released at 5:29 PM.

One party was transported to the hospital. At this time, the fire is still under investigation. Tisbury Fire wishes the resident a quick recovery and to thank their mutual aid partners for their assistance.