New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as an alternative to running a second main line to the outer Cape which would could have caused environmental damage. Learn more about this exciting system and partnership here.