New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis

HYANNIS – On Sunday October 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis. Barnstable Patrol Officers, with the assistance of a Yarmouth Police K-9 unit and Barnstable Detectives secured the scene, searched the area, and recovered evidence to assist in the investigation. 42 year old Michael Medeiros of New Bedford was developed as a suspect and taken into custody on Monday October 10, 2022 by Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives. Along with Medeiros being arrested, a portion of the stolen cash was also recovered.

Medeiros is being charged with Armed Robbery. Medeiros was ordered held on $540 cash bail and is scheduled for arraignment at Barnstable District Court Tuesday October 11, 2022