New Bedford man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hyannis



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: At 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Barnstable Patrol Officer John Gardiner conducted a traffic stop of a black Cadillac in the area of Sea Street in Hyannis. The driver, 29-year-old Jason Hendricks-Tobey of New Bedford, was confirmed to be operating his motor vehicle with a suspended license.

As Officer Gardiner interacted with Hendricks-Tobey, he smelled burning plastic emanating from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, Officer Gardiner uncovered that the Cadillac contained narcotic distribution paraphernalia, and through his training and experience Gardiner located several “hides” in the interior of the car for storing illegal narcotics.

Officer Gardiner eventually determined that the smell of burning plastic was caused by a plastic blender cup Hendricks-Tobey had hidden on top of the hot engine block under the hood of the Cadillac. Officer Gardiner then discovered that the hidden blender cup contained over 300 grams of Fentanyl, with a street value of approximately $30,000.

Jason Hendricks-Tobey was arrested and charged with Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 Grams or more, along with several motor vehicle violations. Hendricks-Tobey was later released from the Barnstable Police Department on $1,500 cash bail.

Hendricks-Tobey was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Thursday April 3, 2025 and was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN