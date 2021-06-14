New Bedford man charged with stealing pickup truck from D-Y High School



YARMOUTH – On Monday, June 14th, at approximately 2:35 am Yarmouth Police Dispatch received a report of an alarm at the DYHS ground building. Officers arrived at the location and noticed vehicle parts and other debris in the parking lot. A manager from the DYHS school district arrived shortly after the officers and stated that a vehicle, an F250 pickup, was missing.

YPD Dispatch issued a BOLO to the Cape Departments for the missing vehicle. At approximately 3:45 am, YPD Dispatch was notified by Harwich PD that officers had the vehicle stopped in their town.

The vehicle was being operated by Daniel J. Bertoni, 34, from New Bedford. Bertoni was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to YPD for processing. The vehicle was towed from the scene and brought to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

Bertoni was held at the Yarmouth Police Department pending further investigation by YPD Detectives.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending