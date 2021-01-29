New Bedford woman arrested for OUI after crashing into a parked vehicle



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday at approximately 4:48 PM, they were dispatched to the Cape Sands Inn Motel in West Yarmouth for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The reporting party stated a grey Nissan SUV entered the motel parking lot and struck a parked vehicle. Witnesses reported that after the crash the operator of the Nissan ran into a nearby room at the motel.

Investigating Officers were able to locate the operator of the Nissan in a room at the motel. The operator was identified as Melinda Roberson, 31, of New Bedford, MA.

During the investigation it was learned that Roberson’s two young children were in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash. Based on the investigation at the scene Roberson was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol and other charges. Roberson was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing and later released on bail. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Roberson was charged with the following;

OUI-Alcohol- 2nd Offense

Leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage

Operating with a suspended License

Child endangerment