BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department would like to welcome their two newest officers, Officer Nathan Oliveira and Officer Paul Simmons. Both graduated from MPTC Police Academy in Randolph on Friday and were sworn in during a ceremony at the Bourne Police Department Monday. These officers will now begin their Field Training learning from fellow officers for the next several months before starting to work on their own.
New Bourne Police Officers hit the streets
May 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
