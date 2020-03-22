New COVID-19 cases in Chatham, Brewster, Eastham



CHATHAM – Town officials were notified today of the first positivecaseof COVID-19in Chatham. In compliance with Health Information Privacy laws, identifying information on this individual will not be released. Close contacts of the individual are being contacted and directed to self-isolate.

As community spread of COVID-19 increases across the region, it was inevitable that a community member would be affected. As testing capabilities increase, it is likely that additional cases will be identified in Chatham.

Town officials are urging everyone to take the recommended steps of social distancing, limiting exposure to others, frequent handwashing, and proper respiratoryetiquette seriously to limit the spread of the virus.

The Town’s Emergency Operations Center is activated on a limited daytime-only (8 AM to 4PM)basis, Monday through Friday,to coordinate the Town’s response to COVID-19. This schedule will be reviewed and expanded, if necessary. The public can reach the Emergency Operations Center by calling 508-945-5191 or via email to chathameoc@chatham-ma.gov. Staff and volunteers will answer questions and provide information on services available.

Residents and visitors should visit the following sites for accurate, updated information:

1. https://www.chatham-ma.gov/home/pages/covid-19-coronavirus-information

2. https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

3. https://www.cdc.gov/

or call the State’s 2-1-1 (dial 211, #Call2Talk, www.mass211.org) system for free, confidential, multi-lingual information and referral to local resources.

Any person who is experiencing symptoms such as a fever, and cough or difficulty breathing is encouraged to self-isolate and call your healthcare provider for medical advice. High risk individuals, including older adults, those with underlying medical conditions (heart or lung disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, weakened immune system, anyone who is pregnant), are urged to avoid others to the greatest extent possible.

BREWSTER – The Town of Brewster was notified today of its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). All proper protocols, including contact investigation and notification, are being followed by the Visiting Nurses Association of Cape Cod in coordination with the Brewster Health Department. Actions taken are in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Due to privacy laws, no further details about the patients will be provided.

In addition to federal and state declarations of emergency earlier this month, the Brewster Select Board and Board of Health jointly declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Town’s Coronavirus Task Force meets regularly to coordinate local mitigation and response efforts. While Town offices have been closed to the public since Monday, March 16, 2020, the Town continues to provide limited essential services to its residents. More information can be found on the Town’s website at www.brewster-ma.gov.

Residents are reminded to continue to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene to protect ourselves and each other as we work together to confront this unprecedented public health emergency.

EASTHAM – Town of Eastham Staff consisting of personnel from the Eastham Police, Fire, Health, and Administration departments are closely monitoring developments with the Coronavirus (Covid-19). We have been made aware of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Town of Eastham. Due to privacy requirements, the details of this case will remain anonymous. VNA nurses are in the process of contacting anyone who had close contact with the positive case and they will follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine.

Please remember that maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded places, and hand washing are crucial steps in limiting the spread of this virus. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care physician. As always, for emergency situations dial 911.

We ask everyone to please stay at home unless you must perform an essential task. If we all do our part to limit the spread of this virus, we can return to our normal lives more quickly.

For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.eastham-ma.gov.