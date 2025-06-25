New details: Civilian prevents major fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – An alert civilian likely prevented a major fire in Falmouth. Officials were called to a a large house on Riddle Hill Road about 7:30 PM Tuesday. They found a fire in the rear of the building which had been mostly extinguished. No injuries were reported.



From Falmouth Fire Rescue: Tuesday evening, Dispatch was notified of a possible building fire at 80 Riddle Hill Rd. Units were dispatched, and upon arrival, a fire was found on the exterior of a 3-story apartment complex that was being extinguished by a maintenance worker. Fire personnel utilized a hose line and utilized tools to pull siding off the building to fully extinguish remaining fire. Damage was limited to the exterior siding and plywood sheathing between the 1st and 2nd floors. Smoke penetrated 2-3 apartments but was quickly ventilated. Further overhaul and investigation as to the cause was conducted. All occupants were safely evacuated from the building, and we are grateful for the quick action taken by the residents and maintenance worker to attempt to put out the fire and to call 911. The warmer-than-usual weather was a factor, and thankfully, no fire personnel were affected, and no injuries were reported.

No cause has been assigned to this incident, pending further investigation.