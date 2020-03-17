New information: Cape Cod Healthcare Expands Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing to All Patients on Cape Cod and the Islands



BARNSTABLE – As of March 17, 2020, Cape Cod Healthcare has expanded drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing to all patients on Cape Cod and the islands with a doctor’s order. This includes providers from outside of the Cape Cod Healthcare system. All patients will need to have a doctor’s order and an appointment to receive testing.

To receive testing, patients must be screened for COVID-19 by a clinical care provider, receive a doctor’s order and an appointment for COVID-19 testing. Patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, coughing or shortness of breath should contact their primary care provider to be screened for COVID-19. Those arriving at the testing site without a doctor’s orders and/or an appointment will be turned away without exception. For more information on the COVID-19 testing process, www.capecodhealth.org/coronavirus.

UPDATE: If you are experiencing SERIOUS symptoms and do not have a primary care provider, please visit the triage tents located outside of Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital for screening.

Falmouth Hospital: 100 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth, MA 02540

Cape Cod Hospital: 27 Park Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

“Cape Cod Healthcare is the safety net for the entire community. We are working tirelessly to address the spread of COVID-19, which will require us to come together as a community to break down any possible barriers to care,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

Cape Cod Healthcare continues to screen, test and manage patients in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. COVID-19 testing offered in partnership with Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

Cape Cod Healthcare continues to encourage the community to educate themselves by visiting http://www.capecodhealth.org/coronavirus and take infection prevention precautions. If you are experiencing symptoms, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath – please call your primary care provider before arriving at a healthcare location. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.