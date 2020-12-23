New online open burning process announced in Dennis



DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department is proud to announce the creation of an On-Line Open Burning Permit process. The 2021 burning season starts January 15th.

This no cost, easy to use permit process can be found on the Town of Dennis Website under the Fire/Rescue Department.

Look for “Open Burning”, Click on “Click Here” and it brings you directly to the Permit and the Rules and Regulations. Fill out the required information and you will receive a permit that can be used year after year. If you have a permit from previous years the phone in number is still the same.

This process saves you time by not having to come to the station for the permit during these trying times.