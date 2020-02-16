New overnight: Driver charged with OUI after pickup slams into house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 1:41 AM, police and fire personnel were dispatched to a Jones Road address for the report of a pickup truck that had crashed into the home. The lone resident inside of the home at the time of the crash was uninjured. The operator/sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old Falmouth male refused medical treatment offered by fire/rescue personnel. As the result of the on-scene investigation, the operator was arrested for Operating under the influence of liquor, Operating negligently to endanger and Speeding. The Town of Falmouth Building Inspector responded due to the extensive damage to the residence. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation also assisted at the scene.
February 16, 2020
