FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into the woods sometime before 4 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened in the area of 235 Thomas B. Landers Road. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver. A MedFlight helicopter was not able to respond to weather so the victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
New overnight: Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into woods
February 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
