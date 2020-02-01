You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New overnight: Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into woods

New overnight: Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into woods

February 1, 2020

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into the woods sometime before 4 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened in the area of 235 Thomas B. Landers Road. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver. A MedFlight helicopter was not able to respond to weather so the victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

