FALMOUTH – Two adults and two children escaped a 2-alarm fire at million dollar home in Falmouth at 27 Massasoit Street around 1 AM Tuesday. A garage was destroyed in the fire. The flames spread to a section of the main residence before being knocked down by Falmouth Firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
New overnight: Family escapes blaze in Falmouth
August 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
