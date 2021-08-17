You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New overnight: Family escapes blaze in Falmouth

New overnight: Family escapes blaze in Falmouth

August 17, 2021

David Curran/Satellite News Service
(used with permission)

FALMOUTH – Two adults and two children escaped a 2-alarm fire at million dollar home in Falmouth at 27 Massasoit Street around 1 AM Tuesday. A garage was destroyed in the fire. The flames spread to a section of the main residence before being knocked down by Falmouth Firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

