FALMOUTH – A fire heavily damaged a two-story house in Falmouth. The call at 315 Gifford Street came in about 1:50 AM. The fire apparently started in the basement and spread up through the walls. Two alarms were struck to bring manpower to the scene and cover the Falmouth fire stations. The occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported.
New overnight: Fire heavily damages house in Falmouth
February 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- China’s Virus Death Toll Surpasses SARS but New Cases Fall
- To Win New Hampshire, Warren has to go through Sanders
- Massachusetts Ranks High on Advanced Placement Exam Results
- Lightship Basket Museum Names New Executive Director
- OpenCape’s Falmouth Business Gigabit Project is Underway
- Massachusetts Air and Space Museum Prepares to Open in Hyannis
- Eversource Reports Decrease in Outages in 2019
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Independence House
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Cape Cod Tech
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Susan Moran
- UPDATE: Progress Being Made to Restore Power Across Cape Cod
- Animal Rescue League Reminds Public to Look for Homeless Cats
- Barnstable to Elect Delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention