You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New overnight: Fire heavily damages house in Falmouth

New overnight: Fire heavily damages house in Falmouth

February 9, 2020


FALMOUTH – A fire heavily damaged a two-story house in Falmouth. The call at 315 Gifford Street came in about 1:50 AM. The fire apparently started in the basement and spread up through the walls. Two alarms were struck to bring manpower to the scene and cover the Falmouth fire stations. The occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 