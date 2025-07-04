HARWICH – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Harwich about 12:45 AM. The collision happened on Route 28 at Snow Inn Road. The rider was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and then airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
New overnight: Motorcyclist critically injured in Harwich crash
July 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hyannis prepares for Fourth of July celebrations
- Man found not guilty in Hyannis murder case
- No Fourth of July water fight on Nantucket this year because of drought
- LISTEN: New Boys and Girls Club teen center coming to Cape Cod
- YMCA’s Summer Eats providing free meals and events for kids
- New England Aquarium releases 17 rehabilitated turtles into Nantucket Sound
- Toxic algae spotted at Barnstable and Mashpee ponds
- Cape Cod Healthcare achieves national equity certification
- Safety officials say leave fireworks to the pros this weekend
- Cahoon Museum is pushing forward after executive director steps down
- Barnstable Police Department no longer part of Massachusetts Civil Service System
- Offshore wind contract deadline pushed again
- Swimming advisory issued for Eastham pond