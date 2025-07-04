You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New overnight: Motorcyclist critically injured in Harwich crash

July 4, 2025

HARWICH – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Harwich about 12:45 AM. The collision happened on Route 28 at Snow Inn Road. The rider was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and then airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

