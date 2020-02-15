Updated: One dead, one critical after fiery early morning crash in Bourne



BOURNE – Bourne Police report that at approximately 3:22 AM, they responded to the scene of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash. Officers from the Bourne Police Department arrived on scene and observed a Mercedes sedan fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle appeared to have been headed west on Sandwich Road, when it veered off the road to the left and struck a stone wall in front of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School. The first two Bourne Police Officers knew the operator of the vehicle was trapped inside. Officers pried open the driver’s door and, using fire extinguishers, were able to knock down the flames just enough to extricate the operator.

Officers then noticed that there was another person in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Officers quickly pried open the passenger door and extricated the passenger. Officers confirmed that there were no other occupants in the vehicle as Bourne Fire/Rescue arrived on scene. Bourne Fire finished putting out the fire and, with the assistance of Sandwich Fire/Rescue, treated the occupants of the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to area hospitals.

The male operator (23) and the male passenger (28) are both from Falmouth. Sadly, the operator did not survive his injuries. The passenger is in critical condition at the time of this press release. The crash is still under investigation.

Photo by Bourne Police/CWN