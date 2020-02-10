New overnight: Two injured in overnight fire in Bourne



BOURNE – Two men were injured after a fire broke out overnight in Bourne. Firefighters responded to 56 Cotuit Road shortly before 2 AM to find flames visible from the structure. Reports indicated a wood stove extended to the house. One of the victims suffered burns to his extremities and the other smoke inhalation. They were both taken to hospitals. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo by Google Earth/CWN