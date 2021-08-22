You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New: Sandwich Police are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol

August 22, 2021


SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On August 21, 2021, the Sandwich Police Department responded to a residence on Race Lane in South Sandwich. The caller reported coming home and discovering spray painted words and a symbol on her garage. Of the markings, a swastika was painted on the side of the garage. It is believed the graffiti occurred sometime during the overnight hours.

Officers conducted a canvas of the area and spoke with neighbors. The scene was also photographed and processed for evidence by the Barnstable County Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
It was reported by the victim that this could have be done by someone known to them over another issue and may not be racially motivated. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident. The Sandwich Police Department is actively investigating this matter. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sandwich Police Department, 508-888-1212.
Sandwich Police noted that the department’s social media  post has been generating considerable conversation regarding this incident and racism in Sandwich. The concern of the Sandwich Police Department is for the victims of this crime. The Sandwich Police Department promises a diligent investigation to identify the perpetrator and their motive.
