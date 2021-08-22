New: Sandwich Police are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On August 21, 2021, the Sandwich Police Department responded to a residence on Race Lane in South Sandwich. The caller reported coming home and discovering spray painted words and a symbol on her garage. Of the markings, a swastika was painted on the side of the garage. It is believed the graffiti occurred sometime during the overnight hours.

Officers conducted a canvas of the area and spoke with neighbors. The scene was also photographed and processed for evidence by the Barnstable County Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

It was reported by the victim that this could have be done by someone known to them over another issue and may not be racially motivated. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident. The Sandwich Police Department is actively investigating this matter. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sandwich Police Department, 508-888-1212.