SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On August 21, 2021, the Sandwich Police Department responded to a residence on Race Lane in South Sandwich. The caller reported coming home and discovering spray painted words and a symbol on her garage. Of the markings, a swastika was painted on the side of the garage. It is believed the graffiti occurred sometime during the overnight hours.
New: Sandwich Police are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol
August 22, 2021
Officers conducted a canvas of the area and spoke with neighbors. The scene was also photographed and processed for evidence by the Barnstable County Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
It was reported by the victim that this could have be done by someone known to them over another issue and may not be racially motivated. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident. The Sandwich Police Department is actively investigating this matter. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sandwich Police Department, 508-888-1212.
Sandwich Police noted that the department’s social media post has been generating considerable conversation regarding this incident and racism in Sandwich. The concern of the Sandwich Police Department is for the victims of this crime. The Sandwich Police Department promises a diligent investigation to identify the perpetrator and their motive.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Regional Assembly Of Delegates Receives Update on Local Water Laboratory
- Emergency Planning Committee Issues Update For Martha’s Vineyard
- Orleans To Host Weekend Water Events In September
- Several Barnstable Lifeguards Departing As Fall Approaches
- Yarmouth Police Chief Frederickson Issues Statement in Response to Latanowich Sentencing
- Audio: National Seashore Readies for Henri
- Barnstable Fairgrounds COVID Testing Postponed
- Sunday CapeFLYER Service Cancelled Due to Henri
- Dennis Antique Car Parade Postponed
- Baker Urges Avoiding Travel As Henri Approaches
- Steamship Authority Advises of Henri Updates
- Sunday Journal – JFK Hyannis Museum’s New Director: Wendy Northcross
- Sunday Journal – Pelham House Resort