Newest Dennis Police Officer sworn in



DENNIS – On Tuesday morning Dennis Town Clerk Terri Bunce swore in the Dennis Police Department’s newest officer, Richard Corbin. Officer Corbin comes to the DPD after having been a full-time Police Officer for the Town of Milton, Vermont since 2016. In addition to his general patrol training and duties, Officer Corbin has received specialized training in the areas of Crisis Intervention, Community Policing, Narcotics Interdiction, and Traffic Safety. Officer Corbin is also a nationally certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and has received several commendations over his five- year career.

Officer Corbin attended Norwich University in Northfield, VT where he received a B.A. in Criminal Justice.

Officer Corbin will now begin a twelve-week Field Training Program with the department. Everyone at the Dennis Police Department welcomes Officer Corbin and wishes him a long, safe career.