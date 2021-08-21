News briefs for Saturday 21st, 2021: crashes, generator explosion

BOURNE – One person was evaluated after a car struck a deer in Bourne. It happened sometime after 11 AM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) southbound south of the Otis Rotary. There was no immediate word on the condition of the deer.

BOURNE – No serious injuries reported after a car and tractor-trailer collide in Bourne. The crash happened sometime after 3:30 PM on Route 25 westbound at mile marker 9. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene.

YARMOUTH – No injuries were reported after a generator exploded in Yarmouth. Firefighters responded to an Autumn Drive residence and found the generator in flames. Fortunately the fire did not spread to the house and crews were able to secure the gas and quickly extinguish the fire. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.