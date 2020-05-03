CAPE COD – A beautiful Sunday brought people out of their homes. Local rescuers handled a series of calls during the day. Shortly after noon, Mashpee rescuers were called to a residence for a person who had fallen about 15 feet from a ladder. The victim was taken to a local hospital. About the same time, Orleans officials were called to a reported overdue paddle boarder. Eastham and Coast Guard personnel were also alerted. Also on Sunday, Harwich rescuers were called a scene where a motorcycle had fallen over onto a person’s legs. The victim had been freed when officials arrived and was evaluated. The person was located safely a short time later. About 4 PM, Eastham rescuers were called to Massasoit Road for a bicycle crash. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
Nice weather brings spate of medical calls across the Cape
May 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
