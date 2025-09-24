You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after boat fire overnight in Wareham

September 24, 2025



WAREHAMFrom Wareham Department of Natural Resources (WDNR): On Wednesday, September 24th, at approximately 5:00 AM, Onset Fire Rescue and WDNR were dispatched to the area of Buttermilk Bay for a reported boat fire.

Initial reports from first responders on scene advised that a small vessel, 150’ from shore was fully engulfed in the area of Millers Cove.

WDNR responded with a small patrol boat to the scene. Officers were able to disconnect the vessel from the mooring and tow it to shore where Onset Fire crews extinguished the fire and secured the vessel of hazards for salvage efforts.

Thankfully no people were on board or injured from the incident.
Photos by WDNR/CWN

