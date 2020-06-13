You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after boat goes up in flames in Orleans

June 13, 2020

ORLEANS – A Boston Whaler caught fire on the water in Orleans shortly after 11 AM. The incident happened in the Nauset Inlet by Meeting House Pond. Everyone safely evacuated the vessel and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

