ORLEANS – A Boston Whaler caught fire on the water in Orleans shortly after 11 AM. The incident happened in the Nauset Inlet by Meeting House Pond. Everyone safely evacuated the vessel and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries after boat goes up in flames in Orleans
June 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Mall Reopens With Safety Measures and Restrictions
- Cape Cod Virtual Team Hope Walk Set for Saturday
- Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Moves to Virtual Format
- Nantucket Historical Association Evaluating Opening Options
- Provincetown Ranked 3rd in 2020 “PeopleForBikes” Ratings
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Reopens Additional Amenties
- Cape Cod Healthcare Awarded by Healthcare Financial Management Association
- Sunday Journal with Keys to Coping Project
- Sunday Journal with the Red Jacket Resorts
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Mosquito Project
- Dolphin Fleet Anticipates Reopening of Provincetown Whale Watching
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Encouraged by Hotel Booking Numbers
- Waste Collection for Upper, Lower Cape Towns is Saturday