No injuries after boat hits rocks at Collier’s Ledge

July 5, 2023

CENTERVILLE – No injuries were reported after a 27 foot vessel reportedly struck rocks at Collier’s Ledge off Centerville. Hyannis and Centerville boats responded to the scene along with the Barnstable Harbormaster. A commercial salvage vessel also responded to the scene. Crews were working to pump out the vessel and tow it off the rocks. Further details were not immediately available.

