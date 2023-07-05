CENTERVILLE – No injuries were reported after a 27 foot vessel reportedly struck rocks at Collier’s Ledge off Centerville. Hyannis and Centerville boats responded to the scene along with the Barnstable Harbormaster. A commercial salvage vessel also responded to the scene. Crews were working to pump out the vessel and tow it off the rocks. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries after boat hits rocks at Collier’s Ledge
July 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host July Blood Drives
- AG Campbell Offers Resources Following Supreme Court Loan Decision
- Additional Barnstable Wind Project Hearings to be Held in July
- Christmas Tree Shops Expected to Close Down Locations
- Edgartown Beach Officials Warn of Portuguese Man o’ Wars
- UPDATE: Plymouth Concert, Falmouth Fireworks Postponed Due to Weather
- Massachusetts Selected for Initiative to Strengthen Primary Care
- Sandwich Monitoring Health of Wakeby, Peters Ponds
- Local Child Care Programs Awarded $15 Million in Grants
- Cape League Partners with Environmental Group for Cleaner Baseball Parks
- Chamber Forecasts a Return to “Normalcy” this Summer
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Raises Over $109,000 at 11th Annual Event
- Steamship Authority Adds Electric Buses to Fleet