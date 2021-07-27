No injuries after boat with 7 people on board strikes Collier’s Ledge

OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire reports that they were notified by Towboat US regarding a 30′-40′ vessel that struck Colliers Ledge. Car 321 responded to Wianno Avenue and Seaview Avenue and assumed command. Marine 310 and Hyannis Fire Marine 808 responded. A boat from USCG Sector Southeast New England arrived on location and confirmed that the vessel had struck Colliers Ledge. Marine-310, Marine 808 and TowboatUS arrived on location. No injuries were reported. Towboat US towed the vessel to Falmouth. Marine 808 and Marine 310 returned to their docks. The incident is under investigation.