OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire reports that they were notified by Towboat US regarding a 30′-40′ vessel that struck Colliers Ledge. Car 321 responded to Wianno Avenue and Seaview Avenue and assumed command. Marine 310 and Hyannis Fire Marine 808 responded. A boat from USCG Sector Southeast New England arrived on location and confirmed that the vessel had struck Colliers Ledge. Marine-310, Marine 808 and TowboatUS arrived on location. No injuries were reported. Towboat US towed the vessel to Falmouth. Marine 808 and Marine 310 returned to their docks. The incident is under investigation.
No injuries after boat with 7 people on board strikes Collier’s Ledge
July 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- With Virus Surge, US to Keep Travel Restrictions For Now
- Coast Guard Auxiliary to Hold Boating Course
- Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Returns In-Person
- New Shark Detection System Tested in Wellfleet
- Bourne Announces Sewer User Fee Decrease
- Water Quality Improvement Plan Pushed by Cape Cod Commission
- Cape, Vineyard Towns Receive Shared Streets Funding
- Labor Deal Struck Between Vineyard Wind and Building Council
- Provincetown Reintroduces Mask Mandate as Cases Spike
- Upcoming Events Stress Importance of Bike Safety
- Fishing Tournament Raises $80k for Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Planning Board Raises Building Height Concern With Mashpee Commons
- Nantucket Fire Department Names New Deputy Chief