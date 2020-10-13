You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after box truck vs school bus in Yarmouth

October 13, 2020

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a collision between a box truck and a school bus. The crash happened sbout 3:45 PM at the intersection of Station Avenue and White’s Path. There were several children on the bus who were evaluated but no injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area.

