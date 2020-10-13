YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a collision between a box truck and a school bus. The crash happened sbout 3:45 PM at the intersection of Station Avenue and White’s Path. There were several children on the bus who were evaluated but no injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area.
No injuries after box truck vs school bus in Yarmouth
October 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
