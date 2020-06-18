HARWICH – A car struck a post and crashed into a tree in Harwich sometime after 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street near South Street. The driver of the Volkswagen sedan was evaluated at the scene but declined go to to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photo by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
No injuries after car hits post, goes off road into tree
June 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
