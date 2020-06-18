You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after car hits post, goes off road into tree

No injuries after car hits post, goes off road into tree

June 17, 2020


HARWICH – A car struck a post and crashed into a tree in Harwich sometime after 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street near South Street. The driver of the Volkswagen sedan was evaluated at the scene but declined go to to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photo by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 