No injuries after car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth Port

August 8, 2024


YARMOUTH – No injuries were reported after a car struck a utility pole in Yarmouth Port. The crash happened on Center Street about 5:45 AM Thursday. Eversource was called to check the pole. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
