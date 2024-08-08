YARMOUTH – No injuries were reported after a car struck a utility pole in Yarmouth Port. The crash happened on Center Street about 5:45 AM Thursday. Eversource was called to check the pole. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photo by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
No injuries after car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth Port
August 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
