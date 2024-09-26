You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after crash involving car carrier, box truck and SUV in Barnstable

No injuries after crash involving car carrier, box truck and SUV in Barnstable

September 26, 2024



BARNSTABLE – There were no injuries reported following a collision in Barnstable Thursday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 AM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. According to reports, a car carrier sideswiped a box truck and SUV. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

