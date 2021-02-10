You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after crash leaves vehicle on roof on Route 6 in Barnstable

No injuries after crash leaves vehicle on roof on Route 6 in Barnstable

February 9, 2021

BARNSTABLE – No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash left one vehicle on its roof. The crash happened about 9:30 PM Tuesday on Route 6 eastbound just past exit 68 (old exit 6). One lane was closed while the scene was worked. State Police are investigating the crash.

