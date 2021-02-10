BARNSTABLE – No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash left one vehicle on its roof. The crash happened about 9:30 PM Tuesday on Route 6 eastbound just past exit 68 (old exit 6). One lane was closed while the scene was worked. State Police are investigating the crash.
No injuries after crash leaves vehicle on roof on Route 6 in Barnstable
February 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
