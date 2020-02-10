HARWICH – A school bus and a car collided in Harwich around 3:30 PM. The crash happened on Route 124 near Queen Anne Road. None of the students nor anyone else were injured. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.
No injuries after minor crash involving school bus in Harwich
February 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
