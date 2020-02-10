You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after minor crash involving school bus in Harwich

No injuries after minor crash involving school bus in Harwich

February 10, 2020

HARWICH – A school bus and a car collided in Harwich around 3:30 PM. The crash happened on Route 124 near Queen Anne Road. None of the students nor anyone else were injured. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.

