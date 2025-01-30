You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after rear-end collision in Yarmouth

January 30, 2025


YARMOUTH – No injuries were reported after this rear-end collision in Yarmouth around 10:30 AM Thursday. The crash happened on South Street at Willow Street. Yarmouth Police are investigating.

