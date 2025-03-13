YARMOUTH – Shortly after 2: 30 PM Thursday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 63 Union St in Yarmouth. A UPS truck and a Toyota Rav4 SUV were involved with the Toyota ending up in the woods. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
No injuries after SUV, UPS truck collide in Yarmouth
March 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Commissioners Review Draft Freshwater Strategy Addressing Cape’s Diminished Water Quality
- State Alleges Millions In MassHealth Fraud, Indictment Returned Against Cape Cod Doctor
- Southcoast Health Lays Off Urgent Care Paramedics
- Steamship Authority Releases Statement on Passing of CCRTA’s Tom Cahir
- Happy 105th Birthday To Cape Cod Vet Who Survived Pearl Harbor
- CCRTA Lead and Former Bourne State Rep. Tom Cahir Passes Away
- $1M Lottery Prize Won in Plymouth
- Provincetown Next to Join Barnstable County Sheriff’s Dispatch Services
- Rabies Positive Raccoon Found in Eastham Likely Originated from New York/Pennsylvania Border
- Season’s First North Atlantic Right Whale Mother and Calf Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
- Provincetown Continues Successful Housing Initiative
- Massachusetts Customers Can Expect Credit On April Electric Bills
- State Officials Criticize Federal Cuts to Food Programs Serving Students