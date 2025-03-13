You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after SUV, UPS truck collide in Yarmouth

No injuries after SUV, UPS truck collide in Yarmouth

March 13, 2025


YARMOUTH – Shortly after 2: 30 PM Thursday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 63 Union St in Yarmouth. A UPS truck and a Toyota Rav4 SUV were involved with the Toyota ending up in the woods.  There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

