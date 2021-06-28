You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after two pickup trucks, commercial van collide in Yarmouth

No injuries after two pickup trucks, commercial van collide in Yarmouth

June 28, 2021

binary comment


YARMOUTH – At about 5:40 PM Monday there was a collision involving a Ford F-150 pickup, a Ford F-250 pickup and a GMC Robie’s work van on Higgins Crowell Road near Lavender Lane in West Yarmouth. The van ended up in a ditch on the side of the road. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 