YARMOUTH – At about 5:40 PM Monday there was a collision involving a Ford F-150 pickup, a Ford F-250 pickup and a GMC Robie’s work van on Higgins Crowell Road near Lavender Lane in West Yarmouth. The van ended up in a ditch on the side of the road. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
No injuries after two pickup trucks, commercial van collide in Yarmouth
June 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
