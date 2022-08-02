You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign

No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign

August 1, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE  – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable about 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 68 (Route 132). The impact sent a Dodge Challenger into the median where it barreled into a sign. All of the victims declined to go to the hospital. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.

