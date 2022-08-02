WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable about 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 68 (Route 132). The impact sent a Dodge Challenger into the median where it barreled into a sign. All of the victims declined to go to the hospital. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign
August 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Bill Aims to Follow Supreme Court Gun Ruling
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise on Sports Betting
- US Rules Out Summer COVID Boosters to Focus on Fall Campaign
- Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas
- Community Health Center Holding Two Open Houses
- Mashpee Select Board Chair Resigns
- Cape Cod Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations
- Celtics Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88
- Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod
- Grant Will Help Local Creatives with the Business of Art
- Ticket Bought in Illinois Wins Historic Mega Millions Jackpot
- Ships Must Slow Down More Often to Save Whales, Feds Say
- Advisory Panel Still Wary of Pilgrim Nuclear Wastewater