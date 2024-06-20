You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after van rolls over in Bourne

No injuries after van rolls over in Bourne

June 20, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a work van on its side in Bourne. The collision happened about 6:05 AM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) southbound just before Clay Pond Road. The driver was able to self extricate and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

