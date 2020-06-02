You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after vehicle rolls over guardrail and bursts into flames in Falmouth

June 2, 2020

FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly went out of control, rolled over a guardrail and burst into flames in Falmouth sometime after 7 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at Limerick Lane. Two occupants escaped the vehicle and were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

