FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly went out of control, rolled over a guardrail and burst into flames in Falmouth sometime after 7 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at Limerick Lane. Two occupants escaped the vehicle and were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
No injuries after vehicle rolls over guardrail and bursts into flames in Falmouth
June 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
