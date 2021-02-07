SANDWICH – A two vehicle rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich around 11:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened eastbound about a mile before Exit 59 (old exit 2). The operators were able to get out of the vehicles and were evaluated by EMTs. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 6 eastbound was closed for a time while the scene was worked.
No injuries after vehicle rolls over on Route 6 in Sandwich
February 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
