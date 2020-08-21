FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report a vehicle struck a utility pole on Brick Kiln Rd in the area of Andy’s Lane Friday morning. The roadway will be closed while utility crews make repairs.
No injuries but Brick Kiln Road closed after vehicle vs pole in Falmouth
August 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
