No injuries but Brick Kiln Road closed after vehicle vs pole in Falmouth

August 21, 2020

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report a vehicle struck a utility pole on Brick Kiln Rd in the area of Andy’s Lane Friday morning. The roadway will be closed while utility crews make repairs.

