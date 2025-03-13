You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries but traffic delays after two vehicles collide on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge

No injuries but traffic delays after two vehicles collide on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge

March 13, 2025


BOURNE – Two vehicles collided on Route 25 in Bourne before the Bourne Bridge sometime after 10:30 AM. One of the vehicles appeared to have struck the guardrail. No injuries were reported but traffic was delayed in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

