No injuries in collision between bus, sedan at Bourne Bridge rotary

August 9, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A close call in Bourne when a Volvo sedan and a bus collided in Bourne. It happened just after 8:30 AM Saturday on Route 28 entering the Bourne Bridge rotary. Luckily no injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

