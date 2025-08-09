BOURNE – A close call in Bourne when a Volvo sedan and a bus collided in Bourne. It happened just after 8:30 AM Saturday on Route 28 entering the Bourne Bridge rotary. Luckily no injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
No injuries in collision between bus, sedan at Bourne Bridge rotary
August 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
