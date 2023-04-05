You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries in collision between car, school bus

No injuries in collision between car, school bus

April 5, 2023

BARNSTABLE – No injuries were reported in a collision between a car and a school bus. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. There were students on the bus but none were injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

