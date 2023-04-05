BARNSTABLE – No injuries were reported in a collision between a car and a school bus. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. There were students on the bus but none were injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries in collision between car, school bus
April 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
